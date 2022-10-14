Brokerages Set UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Target Price at $104.33

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.33.

Several research firms recently commented on UCBJF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of UCB from €120.00 ($122.45) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.48. UCB has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $122.90.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

