Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

BRKL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. 2,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 587,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,166,000 after purchasing an additional 344,620 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,645,000 after purchasing an additional 210,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,333,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

