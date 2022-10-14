BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.29% of BRP worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BRP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $95.94.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOOO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

