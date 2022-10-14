Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.07.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of BMBL traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,053. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -537.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 35.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Bumble by 40.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,852,000 after buying an additional 3,217,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,077,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,791,000 after purchasing an additional 297,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after acquiring an additional 521,830 shares in the last quarter.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.