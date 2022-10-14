Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.43). 27,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 160,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.42).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Cake Box Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £46.44 million and a P/E ratio of 731.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 152.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 178.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13.

Insider Activity at Cake Box

Cake Box Company Profile

In other news, insider Martin Incledon Blair purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,300 ($23,320.44). In other Cake Box news, insider Martin Incledon Blair purchased 10,000 shares of Cake Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,300 ($23,320.44). Also, insider Sukh Ram Chamda acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £208,500 ($251,933.30). Insiders bought a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $50,230,000 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 185 franchise stores. It also engages in the property rental activities.

