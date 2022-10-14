Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Callinex Mines Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLXF opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. Callinex Mines has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.08.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
