Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,546. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82.
Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners
In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann bought 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,013.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,669.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Obermeier purchased 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $101,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,143 shares in the company, valued at $767,880.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann purchased 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $125,013.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,669.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,268 shares of company stock worth $691,954. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.