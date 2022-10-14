Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,546. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann bought 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,013.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,669.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Obermeier purchased 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $101,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,143 shares in the company, valued at $767,880.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann purchased 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $125,013.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,669.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,268 shares of company stock worth $691,954. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.