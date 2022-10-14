Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $136.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPT. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.85.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

CPT stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.95. 27,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $109.66 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after acquiring an additional 775,072 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $409,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.