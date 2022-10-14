Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FATE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. The company had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 million. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $986,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,232.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,232.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 80.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

