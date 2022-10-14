Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Target Price to $63.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

MMSI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $57.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $73.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1,457.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 83,067 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Further Reading

