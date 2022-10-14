Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Target Price to $63.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.
MMSI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.
Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $57.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $73.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems
In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1,457.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 83,067 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.