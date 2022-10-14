Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $85,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:CP opened at $69.16 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.