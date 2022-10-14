Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $69.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Railway

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.