Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBWBF shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $33.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.