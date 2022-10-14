Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,488,900 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 2,067,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 875.8 days.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $16.06. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBWBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

