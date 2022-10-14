Cancom (ETR:COK) Shares Down 0.2%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €24.66 ($25.16) and last traded at €25.10 ($25.61). 79,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.16 ($25.67).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $953.68 million and a P/E ratio of 21.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.51.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

