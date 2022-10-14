Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,827. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

