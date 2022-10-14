Cardano (ADA) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.11 billion and approximately $851.88 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.33 or 0.06757016 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00032025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00061973 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015900 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,026,102,955 coins and its circulating supply is 34,279,029,183 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Cardano has a current supply of 35,026,102,954.655 with 34,279,027,853.493 in circulation. The last known price of Cardano is 0.38676221 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 580 active market(s) with $1,083,729,749.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.