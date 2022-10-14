CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

CareDx Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. 23,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. CareDx has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $75.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 64.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 152.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

