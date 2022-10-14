Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.77.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 244,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,727. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 25.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after buying an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $411,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

