Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
CARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.77.
Carrier Global Stock Performance
Shares of CARR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 244,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,727. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 25.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after buying an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $411,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
