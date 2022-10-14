Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Down 5.6%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.76. 3,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 280,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Several brokerages have commented on CSTL. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $209,317.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,427.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $209,317.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,427.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $121,728.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,234,957.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,610 shares of company stock valued at $817,853 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

