Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $183.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,864,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 131.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.