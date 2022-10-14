Catherine Moukheibir Acquires 8,910 Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) Stock

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) insider Catherine Moukheibir acquired 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £28,244.70 ($34,128.44).

OXB stock opened at GBX 330 ($3.99) on Friday. Oxford Biomedica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 309 ($3.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,608 ($19.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 420.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 485.04. The stock has a market cap of £317.50 million and a PE ratio of 1,650.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,020 ($12.32) to GBX 1,110 ($13.41) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

