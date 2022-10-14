CBET Token Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One CBET Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CBET Token has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. CBET Token has a market cap of $84.32 million and approximately $1,547.00 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CBET Token is www.cbet.money.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000008 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,552.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

