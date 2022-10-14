CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Up 247.7% in September

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a growth of 247.7% from the September 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CDHSF remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $0.94.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile
