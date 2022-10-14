CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.22

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 318568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

