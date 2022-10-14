CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.18.
CEMEX Price Performance
CEMEX stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter worth $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
