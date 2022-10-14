CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.18.

CEMEX stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter worth $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

