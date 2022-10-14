Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CCS opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Century Communities will post 17.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.