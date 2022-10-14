Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.
Century Communities Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of CCS opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31.
Institutional Trading of Century Communities
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Communities (CCS)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.