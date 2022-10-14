Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHFGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPWHF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ceres Power from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,150.00.

Ceres Power Stock Up 5.1 %

OTCMKTS CPWHF opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Ceres Power has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46.

About Ceres Power

(Get Rating)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.