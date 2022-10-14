Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPWHF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ceres Power from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,150.00.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power Stock Up 5.1 %

OTCMKTS CPWHF opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Ceres Power has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.