CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on November 30th

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CF Industries to earn $16.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock opened at $107.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

