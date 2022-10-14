CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

CF Industries stock opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average is $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,941,000 after acquiring an additional 244,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $232,613,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 799,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

