Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLS traded down $8.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,195. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.26 and a beta of 1.45. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.