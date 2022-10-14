Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chart Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ GTLS traded down $8.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,195. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.26 and a beta of 1.45. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
About Chart Industries
