Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLSGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLS traded down $8.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,195. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.26 and a beta of 1.45. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.