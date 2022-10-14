Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Raised by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up about 1.3% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $429,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $549.44.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.77. 95,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,718. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $739.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

