Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of CAKE traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,724. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.26). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.