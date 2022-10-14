Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.16. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,818. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $197.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chemung Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

In other news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $46,856.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,045.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $46,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,045.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $203,896.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,912.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $273,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

(Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.