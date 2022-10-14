Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Gap Down to $101.96

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.96, but opened at $99.89. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $98.75, with a volume of 4,132 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.45.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.50.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,717 shares in the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

