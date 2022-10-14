China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Eastern Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 136.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

CEA stock remained flat at $16.88 on Friday. 87 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.12% and a negative net margin of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

