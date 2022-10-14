China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CJJD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,154. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

