China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the September 15th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

SXTC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,334. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

Institutional Trading of China SXT Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

