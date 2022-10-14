Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Cigna by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.6% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cigna by 8.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 940,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $248,057,000 after purchasing an additional 69,304 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.09. The stock had a trading volume of 35,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $299.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.45 and its 200 day moving average is $270.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,771 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

