Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.36 and traded as high as C$1.42. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 11,700 shares.

Circa Enterprises Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.86 million and a PE ratio of 7.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.32.

About Circa Enterprises

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.

