CI&T (NYSE:CINT) PT Lowered to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of CINT stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. CI&T has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CI&T will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CI&T by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,352,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CI&T in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 25.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 384,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 78,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth about $168,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

