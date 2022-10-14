Citigroup Cuts Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $37.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.83.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $439.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.65 million. Research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 96.7% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,068,000 after acquiring an additional 589,342 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 74.5% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,113 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.