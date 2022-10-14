Citigroup Trims Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to $71.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.25.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,670 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

