Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 18.50 at Morgan Stanley

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Clariant from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Clariant from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNY opened at $15.35 on Monday. Clariant has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12.

Clariant Cuts Dividend

About Clariant

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3681 per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th.

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Further Reading

