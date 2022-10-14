Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

GLO opened at $5.54 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $13.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 127,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

