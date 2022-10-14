CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 48.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $61,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 83,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,591. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

