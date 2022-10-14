CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.89

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.89 and last traded at $55.09, with a volume of 17235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.02%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 38.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 56,307 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,803,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

