Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 46.96 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 46.54 ($0.56). 903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.90 ($0.55).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £213.59 million and a P/E ratio of 15.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.71.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

