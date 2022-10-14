Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at UBS Group

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.05.

KO stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 580,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,370,469. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $239.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

