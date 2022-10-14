Coin98 Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001681 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $69.80 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.81 or 0.01421515 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005090 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00023401 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00044725 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.60 or 0.01613896 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

